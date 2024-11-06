Inside the Vikings, Week 10: Special teams injuries, Cam Robinson impresses

MINNEAPOLIS — The Minnesota Vikings got back in the win column in Week 9, edging the Indianapolis Colts to keep pace with the crowded NFC North. Next up: a second straight AFC South matchup, this time against the reeling Jacksonville Jaguars (2-7), who've gone 3-12 since last December. What should fans expect on Sunday and moving forward? Here's the latest from CBS Sports NFL writer and Vikings insider Cody Benjamin.

News bits

The Vikings will debut an all-new kicking operation against Jacksonville thanks to recent injuries to both kicker Will Reichard (quad) and All-Pro long snapper Andrew DePaola (hand). Both players will miss at least four games after moving to injured reserve, and their absence is not to be taken lightly; the rookie Reichard had made 14 straight field goals before botching two kicks on a bad leg Sunday, and DePaola has been a mainstay since arriving in 2020. Former XFL standout and summer reserve John Parker Romo will take over for Reichard, but expect coach Kevin O'Connell to consider more two-point tries in the coming weeks as well.

Insider buzz

O'Connell hinted at it by highlighting Cam Robinson in his postgame speech after the win over Indianapolis, but the Vikings are overwhelmingly pleased with their new left tackle, who held up fairly well against a solid Colts front just days after arriving via trade. Robinson also has plenty of motivation to return to Jacksonville, where he was benched just prior to his move to Minnesota. Expect tight ends T.J. Hockenson and Josh Oliver to take turns assisting Robinson as he matches up with Jaguars pass rusher Travon Walker, who's emerged of late.

The big picture

If the Vikings' two-game skid following their surprisingly seamless 5-0 start brought Minnesota back to Earth, then this current stretch against AFC South opponents should revitalize playoff hopes. Minnesota has more than enough to beat the Jaguars Sunday, and if the Vikings do so, they will be staring at a potential – and very feasible – 8-2 start, with the ailing Tennessee Titans to follow. That kind of head start in the NFC wild card race will guarantee they stay relevant into the holiday season.

Around the North

The Detroit Lions (7-1) will head to Houston for a matchup with the Texans, who've struggled to click offensively as of late but will enter Week 10 having enjoyed extra rest. The Green Bay Packers (6-3) will visit their rival Chicago Bears (4-4), who've endured back-to-back duds from Caleb Williams and the offense. Jordan Love is coming off his own clunker, but could put the Pack two games ahead of the Bears with a victory on Sunday.