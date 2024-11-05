Vikings kicker Will Reichard going on IR; John Parker Romo signing as replacement

Vikings’ Cam Bynum on a mission to expand flag football in the Philippines

MINNEAPOLIS — Minnesota Vikings standout rookie kicker Will Reichard is headed to injured reserve after missing two kicks in Sunday's win over the Indianapolis Colts. The team is signing a familiar face to replace him.

The Vikings announced Tuesday that Reichard and long snapper Andrew DePaolo are both headed to IR, meaning they'll each miss a minimum of four games.

According to the NFL Network, the Vikings are adding John Parker Romo, who competed with Reichard during Vikings' training camp last offseason.

Reichard had been perfect on the season before Sunday, when he missed a 53-yarder and a 31-yarder.

"He's done an unbelievable job up until this point, he'll continue to do that," special teams coordinator Matt Daniels said Tuesday. "His confidence is unwavering, it'll always be there, supreme confidence."

Special teams coordinator Matt Daniels said the quad injury Reichard's dealing with wasn't to blame for the missed kicks. He felt his quad tighten up after hitting his first extra point of the game, which happened after the two missed field goals. The Vikings still beat the Colts 21-13.

"Man, that dude is tough as all get out. He managed to grind it out and get through the game, still be able to hit the kickoff balls that we needed him to and still be able to put two more extra points up and through the posts for us," Daniels said.

Romo went 17/19 for the San Antonio Brahmas of the XFL in 2023, with his longest kick being a 57-yarder. The Vikings waived him in July.

The Vikings drafted Reichard out of Alabama in the sixth round of April's NFL draft.

DePaolo will need a procedure on his hand, Daniels said. The Vikings will need to make a move at that position, too.