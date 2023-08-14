Watch CBS News
Greater Minnesota News

Inmate Dustin Eggert, 34, found dead inside St. Louis County Jail, sheriff says

By WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

WCCO digital update: Evening of Aug. 13, 2023
WCCO digital update: Evening of Aug. 13, 2023 01:12

UPDATE (Aug. 15, 2023): Authorities have identified the victim. What follows is a revised version of the original story.

DULUTH, Minn. – An inmate was found dead last week inside the St. Louis County Jail in Duluth, according to the sheriff's office.

The inmate -- identified Wednesday as 34-year-old Dustin Paul Eggert, of Duluth -- was pronounced dead inside his cell on the morning of July 10 after staff attempted lifesaving measures.

MORE NEWS: Minneapolis music community mourning after mass shooting kills 1, injures 6

The sheriff's office says there "were no altercations, and no obvious cause of death."

The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension is assisting with the investigation.

WCCO Staff
512-appicon-minnesota.png

The WCCO Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on WCCO.com.

First published on August 13, 2023 / 8:33 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.