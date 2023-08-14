Inmate Dustin Eggert, 34, found dead inside St. Louis County Jail, sheriff says
UPDATE (Aug. 15, 2023): Authorities have identified the victim. What follows is a revised version of the original story.
DULUTH, Minn. – An inmate was found dead last week inside the St. Louis County Jail in Duluth, according to the sheriff's office.
The inmate -- identified Wednesday as 34-year-old Dustin Paul Eggert, of Duluth -- was pronounced dead inside his cell on the morning of July 10 after staff attempted lifesaving measures.
The sheriff's office says there "were no altercations, and no obvious cause of death."
The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension is assisting with the investigation.
