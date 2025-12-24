Ingebretsen's Nordic Marketplace draws big crowds for famous Swedish meatballs

It's that busy time of year for Ingebretsen's Nordic Marketplace in south Minneapolis

"Christmas is definitely what keeps us open year-round. That's for sure," Lenae Dahl, a butcher at Ingebretsen's, said.

While shoppers browse Scandinavian gifts and baked goods, it's the meat counter that sees the heaviest traffic. The most popular items are classics tied closely to Nordic holiday meals.

"The meatballs and the Swedish sausage. We go through 1,000 pounds a day of each," Dahl said.

The Swedish meatballs, in particular, have become a hallmark of the season at Ingebretson's. Customers regularly wait in long lines, some wrapping around the block, to keep a tradition alive.

"It's just a tradition that people have been doing for over 100 years. Standing in line with their grandparents, their parents, their kids," Dahl said. "And then they get their sticker that they waited in line."

Sue Samuelson proudly wears her sticker and loves the community she finds in the lines.

"It's fun to be in line because everyone has a story on why Scandinavian food is important to them," Samuelson said. "I've been eating this kind of food at Christmas time since I could eat. Probably since age 1 or 2."

Others travel long distances to stock up. Hilary Matney made the trip from Grand Marais specifically for the meatballs.

"We've tried many years to replicate their recipe and you can't come anywhere close, so I have to make the trip and buy five to 10 pounds usually," Matney said.

Dahl said Matney is far from alone.

"We've had people come from Texas, Baltimore, all over the place. They travel for this," she said.

For some families, traditions are evolving. Sarah Quickel said her family needs a little more than what they're used to.

"It's a new tradition. The lutefisk has been a big tradition and we would like something that's a little more edible," Quickel said with a laugh.

For many customers, however, the food represents something deeper than a holiday meal. It's a way to keep the Nordic spirit alive.