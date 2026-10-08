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7-month-old girl dies after being kicked by pony pulling wagon near Harmony

By
Eric Henderson
Managing Editor, Midwest
Eric Henderson is Managing Editor, Midwest for CBSNews.com. He has won three Emmy Awards, an Eric Sevareid Award and two Edward R. Murrow Awards.
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Eric Henderson

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A 7-month-old girl died after a pony pulling a wagon kicked her in the head Tuesday afternoon near Harmony, in southeast Minnesota, the Fillmore County Sheriff's Office said.

Fillmore County Sheriff's dispatch received a 911 call at 1:56 p.m. about the girl at a home north of Harmony.

An initial investigation found that the girl and an adult family member were riding in a wagon pulled by the pony when it got spooked and kicked her, the sheriff's office said.

Fillmore County deputies, Harmony Ambulance, the Harmony Fire Department and Preston police responded. The girl was flown to St. Mary's Hospital, where she later died of her injuries.

The sheriff's office and the Southern Minnesota Regional Medical Examiner's Office are investigating.

The identity of the victim was not immediately released.

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