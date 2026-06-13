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Motorcyclist killed in crash while navigating curve in northern Minnesota

By WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

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A motorcyclist died when he lost control around a curve and crashed in northern Minnesota Friday evening, authorities said.

The crash happened near Industrial Road and Hemman Lane in Industrial Township around 7 p.m., the St. Louis County Sheriff's Office said. 

The motorcyclist, a 56-year-old man from Saginaw, Minnesota, died at the scene despite first responders' attempts to save him. The sheriff's office has not publicly identified him.

Industrial Township is about 20 miles northwest of Duluth.

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