Indigenous activists establish prayer camp outside Minneapolis ICE detention center

A prayer camp is now set up at Fort Snelling near Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport, where Indigenous activists say they're praying for families impacted by immigration detentions.

Fort Snelling and the Whipple Federal Building were built on Bdóte, a sacred site for the Dakota and other tribes at the confluence of the Mississippi and Minnesota rivers. It is also the site where the United States government killed hundreds of Dakota people and imprisoned more than 1,600 in the mid-1800s.

Now, a camp with tipis and a prayer fire stands across from the Immigration and Customs Enforcement detention center in the Whipple building, with a focus on families and neighbors impacted by immigration enforcement.

"I'm praying for my people to wake up, I'm praying for my people to speak up, to cast aside the things that have held us back and clean up our families," said Allen Michael Owen. "I'm praying for our people to be good relatives, to remember who we are, and I'm praying that our people can help people all across the world remember who they are.

Owen, a Dakota descendent, says the fear and family separation happening now hits close to home.

"It's horrible, not only on a conscious level for my neighbors, but on a personal level, and what it does to my family and their perception of my safety," he said.

Owen says what's happening today echoes generations of trauma for Indigenous people, but he believes prayer is action.

"We're not going to tolerate our homes being invaded as Dakota people. We're not going to tolerate this occupation any longer, or silently," Owen said. "And so I think the humanity has come from not tolerating violence to our neighbors anymore, and that's what we're all here for."

And this group says they'll remain to raise awareness of the government brutality happening again on this land.

"As an akicita, I'm going to stay here as long as my people need me here," Owen said.

Organizers say the prayer camp is open to the public and operates on traditional Indigenous customs, with decisions made by consensus.

They say supporters have been dropping off firewood and other supplies daily.