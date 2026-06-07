Increasing humidity and air quality alert in effect Sunday; Wet weather returns tonight

Sunday will start with clear skies and high pressure.

An air quality alert will be in effect for sensitive groups through 11 p.m. Sunday for the metro and most of Minnesota.

WCCO

Highs will also be in the upper 80s with increasing humidity. There's a chance for storms in the afternoon hours; the chances will mainly impact the southern part of the state.

WCCO

Storm chances continue on Monday, when temperatures will be in the low 80s. Some weather models show a few rogue showers/storms again Monday night and again Tuesday night, but those are uncertain.

High temperatures and humidity will jump to the 90s in the middle and at the end of next week.

A front will bring more storms late Wednesday with cooler, more seasonable air to follow. Highs will be in the 70s by next weekend.