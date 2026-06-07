Watch CBS News
Weather Forecast

Increasing humidity and air quality alert in effect Sunday; Wet weather returns tonight

By
Adam Del Rosso
Adam Del Rosso
Adam Del Rosso
Born and raised in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, weather has been a passion for Adam for as long as he can remember! Whether it was thunderstorms or winter storms, Adam has always been geeking out. After earning his meteorology degree from Penn State, he made his way to the Ohio Valley to forecast for WTOV.
Read Full Bio
Adam Del Rosso

/ CBS Minnesota

Add CBS News on Google

Sunday will start with clear skies and high pressure. 

An air quality alert will be in effect for sensitive groups through 11 p.m. Sunday for the metro and most of Minnesota.

at-a-glance-today-2.png
WCCO

Highs will also be in the upper 80s with increasing humidity. There's a chance for storms in the afternoon hours; the chances will mainly impact the southern part of the state. 

dewpoint-forecast.png
WCCO

Storm chances continue on Monday, when temperatures will be in the low 80s. Some weather models show a few rogue showers/storms again Monday night and again Tuesday night, but those are uncertain.

High temperatures and humidity will jump to the 90s in the middle and at the end of next week.

A front will bring more storms late Wednesday with cooler, more seasonable air to follow. Highs will be in the 70s by next weekend.

© 2026 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue