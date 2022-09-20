Watch CBS News
Images released of man believed to have carjacked, kidnapped woman in Arden Hills

ARDEN HILLS, Minn. – The Ramsey County Sheriff's Office has released several images of a man believed to have "carjacked and kidnapped a woman at gunpoint" in Arden Hills last Tuesday.

Authorities say the man forced the woman to drive him to Minneapolis's Cedar-Riverside neighborhood, where he made her take out money from an ATM. He then made her drive to nearby Matthews Park, where he fled her vehicle. The victim was not hurt.

Ramsey County Sheriff's Office

The only description the sheriff's office gave of the man is that he is "about 5 feet 6 or 7 inches tall."

Anyone who recognizes the man is asked to call 651-266-9558.

