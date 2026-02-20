Reps. Ilhan Omar, Angie Craig set to return to Whipple building to check conditions

Two Minnesota members of Congress say they're going back to the building at the center of the immigration surge after being denied access last month.

Rep. Ilhan Omar and Angie Craig are set to visit the Whipple Federal Building at noon on Friday.

Omar, Craig and Rep. Kelly Morrison attempted to tour the facility in January, but were told to leave. The Department of Homeland Security said they did not give the required seven-day notice before the visit.

"What happened today is a blatant attempt to obstruct members of Congress from doing their oversight duties," Omar said at the time.

The visit comes a week after a federal judge issued a temporary restraining order directing the federal government to ensure detainees have easier access to counsel.

Earlier this month, court filings from an immigration attorney alleged detainees faced significant barriers to getting legal help inside Whipple. The attorney also described freezing cells and piles of trash.

Morrison was able to visit the facility earlier this month, before the judge's order. She said at the time conditions were "unacceptable."

"There were people in leg shackles, there were cold cement floors, no beds, no blankets. They did have showers but told me no one had ever taken a shower," Morrison said. "There were no medical protocols at all. They couldn't answer basic questions that I had, like how many people are currently being detained."

Omar and Craig said they will speak to the media following their visit.

Federal officials announced last week the ICE surge in Minnesota was ending, but observers say they are still seeing plenty of agents in the state.