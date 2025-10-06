Two Minnesota women prepare to officiate ice hockey at 2026 Winter Olympic Games

Two Minnesota women's dreams are coming true as they get to be a part of the Milano-Cortina Winter Olympic Games next year.

They're not competing, but their role is just as important: Sarah Buckner and Melissa Doyle will be on the ice officiating games for women's hockey.

"It's kind of a big sigh of relief. It's been a long four years of 'it's in sight.' It's close, but still far away," said Buckner.

Buckner learned to skate then she was 4 years old in Duluth, Minnesota, as part of the Duluth Northern Stars High School team. She went on to Augsburg University to play DIII hockey and when she graduated, fell into officiating by looking for a way to fill a competitive void.

"It's fast, competitive hockey. They're all intense and into it, so I get that same kind of competitive feeling," she said.

Doyle started as a figure skater as a young girl, but eventually switched to playing youth hockey for White Bear Lake. She went on to play for Hill Murray High School and in college at Gustavus Adolphus. She got into officiating because it was a family business.

"My dad officiates," she said. "So it's fun to be able to share stories or lessons or things that happened on the ice. I think too it's a way for us to stay involved in the sport that we love."

Officials take a lot of heat from coaches, players and fans. It's not a job for everyone, but Doyle looks at it as a job that taught her skills she takes with her in every aspect of life.

"It really allows me to take a step back, be patient, understand what people are trying to say and then digest and communicate more effectively," she said.

The two have put a lot of ice time to get here, officiating every level of hockey in Minnesota and internationally. From a pool of 100 names, they are two of 22 officials, and two of eight Americans to be selected to officiate the Winter Olympics.

Buckner and Doyle head to Milan, Italy in December for a test event. Then the Winter Olympic Games begin Feb. 6.