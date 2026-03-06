I-494 closed this weekend in Bloomington, Richfield

Motorists near Bloomington and Richfield, Minnesota, will need to beware of a road closure this weekend as crews work near the area of the 12th Avenue bridge.

Interstate 494 will close in both directions between Interstate 35W and Highway 77. The closure will begin at 10 p.m. Friday and the interstate will open up again on Monday at 5 a.m.

To avoid the stretch, state officials recommend traveling north and driving along Highway 62.

WCCO

The Minnesota Department of Transportation says 12th Avenue between East 78th Street and American Boulevard will be closed until September as crews replace the 12th Avenue bridge.

The 12th Avenue bridge was built in 1959. The new bridge will feature a pedestrian crossing and wider sidewalks.