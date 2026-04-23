Watch CBS News
Twin Cities News

High-speed pursuit ends in crash, foot chase on Highway 100 in Golden Valley

By WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

Add CBS News on Google

Traffic on Highway 100 in Golden Valley, Minnesota, slowed Thursday morning after a police pursuit ended in a crash and a foot chase.

Minnesota Department of Transportation traffic cameras captured a black SUV traveling north on the highway and crashing near Interstate 394. The SUV narrowly avoided the other cars on the road before coming to a stop by the median.

The video shows two squad cars close in on the vehicle. Two people then get out of the SUV and sprint across the highway. A police officer and a K-9 officer follow them.

inx-chase-042326.jpg
MnDOT

This is a developing story. WCCO is working to learn more.

© 2026 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue