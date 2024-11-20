Watch CBS News
Hutchinson police ask for help finding missing 17-year-old Tyrone Robinson

HUTCHINSON, Minn. — Authorities in central Minnesota are asking for the public's help in finding a 17-year-old boy who has not been seen since April.

Tyrone Robinson left the 800 block of Dale Street Southwest in Hutchinson on foot, authorities say. He was last seen on April 27 around 8 p.m.

Robinson was last seen wearing a colorful coat, red hat, black pants and white shoes, police say. He is described as 5-foot-11 and weighs roughly 200 pounds.

Anyone with information on Robinson's whereabouts is asked to call Hutchinson police at 320-587-2242.

