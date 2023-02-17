Watch CBS News
Humans tend to need more sleep during winter months, study finds

By WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

Do you feel like you need more sleep during the winter months?

A new study says that people undergoing sleep studies showed they get more REM sleep in winter months.

Scientists have concluded that it doesn't matter if someone is a morning people or a night owl; humans' internal clocks are to some degree set by the sun.

WCCO Staff
First published on February 17, 2023 / 8:13 AM

