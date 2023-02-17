Humans tend to need more sleep during winter months, study finds
Do you feel like you need more sleep during the winter months?
A new study says that people undergoing sleep studies showed they get more REM sleep in winter months.
Scientists have concluded that it doesn't matter if someone is a morning people or a night owl; humans' internal clocks are to some degree set by the sun.
Click here for more information.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.