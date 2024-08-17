Hubbard County corrections officer attacked by inmate, sheriff says

HUBBARD COUNTY, Minn. — A 23-year-old inmate at the Hubbard County Jail now faces additional charges of assault for stabbing a corrections officer.

According to the Hubbard County Sheriff, the corrections officer was sitting at his desk on Aug. 7 when an inmate left his cell and started attacking him. The inmate had a sharp piece of metal — which was later determined to be made of a bracket from a table — and stabbed the officer multiple times.

The officer suffered stab wounds to his head and face, the sheriff said. He was taken to a hospital to be treated.

In a statement, the inmate said he had stalked the officer before stabbing him, and would stab more officers with every chance he got, the sheriff said.

He was in jail on criminal damage and assaulting a peace officer charges. The sheriff says he faces additional charges of first, second, third, and fourth-degree assault.