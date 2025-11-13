Belting it at the Bank: How the Vikings select game day anthem singers

An important part of every Vikings home game is the performance of the national anthem; a lot of thought goes into the decision of who belts their voice to nearly 70,000 fans.

A staple in the anthem rotation for the last three Vikings seasons is Monique Blakey. The St. Paul native was performing in bands locally around the Twin Cities when one day in 2023, she got an unexpected email.

"I thought it was a hoax, not going to lie. I never reached out to them, so I was like, 'Is this real?' and I responded in hopes that it was...and it was. They had heard an old video of me singing online," said Blakey.

The Minnesota Vikings wanted Blakey to perform the national anthem at least once a season. It turned into an opportunity that changed her life.

"Wow, it has completely transcended me into another stratosphere," said Blakey.

Performing at U.S. Bank Stadium opened doors for her professionally.

"It has always ended up with someone out in the crowd hearing me, and reaching out to me, and giving me other opportunities just off that anthem," said Blakey, which is exactly what the Vikings hope to do when selecting their anthem singers.

Lauren Pinter is part of the Vikings' game and entertainment team that selects these artists.

"In the Twin Cities, and Minnesota as a whole, there actually is a very diverse talent pool. So it's fun to be able to help these artists and performers be on a bigger stage," said Pinter.

Other locals they've tapped the talents of are Minnesotans who competed on The Voice, including Cameron Wright and Frankie Torres

For theme games, like the Legends game, Pinter and her team chose former Vikings defensive tackle Esera Tuaolo to perform the anthem, while showcasing his Samoan heritage.

"We're really proud to have [Esera] as a Vikings legend," said Pinter.

When Blakey sings, it's a goose-bump-giving performance for fans, but it's always her kids she hopes to make the most proud.

"Seeing me connect with the people and seeing people be moved by me singing the anthem, always makes them say, 'that's my mom,'" said Blakey.

Anyone can apply to be a national anthem performer for Vikings home games.