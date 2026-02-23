Trump's renewed tariff fight is keeping Minnesota businesses, consumers in limbo

The U.S. Supreme Court struck down a key part of President Trump's economic plan late last week: tariffs. But the president fought back, slapping a 15% global tariff on imported goods.

At Roots Roasting in St. Paul, Minnesota, coffee is being happily consumed.

"Since starting this eight years ago we have had to stay on our tippy toes," said owner Poire-Odegard.

From COVID to tariffs, Poire-Odegard thought he'd caught a break.

"When the Supreme Court decision went through I was like, 'Oh thank goodness, we are finally getting off this rollercoaster, we can actually start planning for the future,'" he said. "Then, not so much."

He had already had to raise prices on his beloved customers, and never wants to do it again. But tariffs are here to stay, according to University of St. Thomas economist Tyler Schipper.

"Tariffs are not gone. They are not gone, they are not going anywhere fast," Schipper said.

Mr. Trump's new global tax is mostly capped at 15% and lasts for 150 days, but these new tariffs could be extended.

"I think at this point people need to assume they are here and they are probably gonna be here throughout the Trump administration in some form of another," Schipper said.

The White House says tariffs are needed to ensure fair trade, bring back manufacturing and protect national security.

New data from the Federal Reserve Bank of New York says 90% of the tariff increases were picked up by "U.S. firms and consumers."

The tariff changes could mean some refunds, according to Schipper.

"A lot of companies paid tariffs and they will certainly be glad to get that back," he said.

But Schipper says the reimbursement process is in question. And as for consumers, don't expect a refund check, ever.

"Americans who were already paying higher prices, we don't get the refunds, and certainly prices are not coming down with these new tariffs replacing them," he said.

Poire-Odegard says regardless, he'll continue to wake up and sell the coffee.

"We just continue to stay on our tiptoes and stay agile, that's the best we can do," Poire-Odegard said.

One estimate from the Budget Lab at Yale found that tariffs could cost families at least an extra $1,700 each year.