How to watch WCCO's Colts-Vikings pregame coverage

Vikings-Colts preview: Replacing Darrisaw, Hockenson's return and the need to snap a losing skid

MINNEAPOLIS — The Minnesota Vikings hope to halt a two-game losing streak when they take on the Indianapolis Colts at home Sunday night.

After a 5-0 start, the Vikings' defense got shredded in back-to-back losses by the Detroit Lions and Los Angeles Rams. A game against the 4-4 Colts could be just what the doctor ordered. Their offense ranks in the bottom half of the league in both points scored and yards gained.

The wild card is veteran quarterback Joe Flacco, who takes over the Colts' offense after starter Anthony Richardson was benched. Flacco has started two games and played most of a third for the Colts this season. In that time, he's thrown seven touchdowns and only one interception. If he stabilizes the offense, the Vikings' defense may get a tougher test than expected.

When the Vikings have the ball, their offense will look a little different than earlier this year. Star tight end T.J. Hockenson is set to return from injury, hopefully giving QB Sam Darnold a safety blanket. A new left tackle may see the field, too, with starter Christian Darrisaw out for the season and Cam Robinson added in a trade with the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Kickoff is set for 7:20 p.m. Sunday at U.S. Bank Stadium.