How to make the best cup of coffee, according to baristas and scientists

How do you make the perfect cup of coffee?

Some drink it for the energy boost, others for the distinct, earthy flavor.

No matter how you take your coffee, there are endless ways to create the morning staple.

Even with all those variables, we wanted to know: How do you make the perfect cup of coffee? Good Question. From scientists to baristas, Jeff Wagner learned the art of the brew.

A post-lunch perk up had In the Loop Coffee Company buzzing in downtown Minneapolis' North Loop neighborhood.

How each caffeinated cup is made varies widely, just like each customer's palette.

What makes the perfect cup of coffee? Loyal customer Danny Hoyt said it starts with, "Really solid filtered water and good, really fresh grounds."

Kalista Miller, who just grabbed a latte, said, "It needs the right balance of sugar and milk."

"I really think that's a subjective question," said owner Marisa Thom.

It's a fair answer, but she adds that there are guidelines to ensure all cups reach their best potential.

"Maintenance is like the number one thing with your at-home brewer," she said.

Her advice:

Clean your at-home brewer regularly to prevent calcium buildup. Using quality, filtered water also prevents buildup and enhances flavor. Buy whole beans and grind them yourself for optimal flavor. If using already ground coffee, store in an airtight container to maintain freshness.

But what about atmosphere?

"Just like the environment, everything tastes better when you feel part of the family," said Hoyt on why he enjoys the coffee at In the Loop.

"We wanted that 'Cheers' vibe where you go and you feel like family," added Thom, noting the shop just celebrated nine years in business.

What's the best way to make coffee? Miller uses a mocha pot at home. Hoyt, when not at In the Loop, makes drip coffee. Other popular methods include French press, Aero press or coffee pods (the latter of which make baristas roll their eyes).

The best way to make coffee is debatable, but a group of scientists at the University of Pennsylvania pored over the idea. They became lab-coat baristas as they examined the art of the pour-over method. It involves hand-pouring hot water over coffee grounds in a filtered cup. A hole at the bottom of the device allows the liquid coffee to drip into a mug waiting below.

One important tool is a goose neck kettle, as suggested by the scientists and Thom. It ensures a steady stream that won't break. It's also a thin, slow pour that won't overwhelm the grounds like a traditional kettle.

Thom poured the water in a circular motion to ensure all the grounds were agitated by the water. According to the scientists, increasing the height of the pour can increase its speed. They said it will make the grounds "avalanche" or be tossed around for maximum exposure to the water.

Pausing, then pouring, then pausing again to wait for the last drops of water to pass through the grounds proves patience might be the most important step before finally taking a sip.

When making pour-over, it is suggested to drink the coffee black. That way you're tasting all the bean's nuances. Thom also wets the filter prior to adding the coffee grounds. That extra step helps eliminate some of the paper flavor that could transfer into the drink, as well as ensuring the coffee absorbs more of the water once it is poured.