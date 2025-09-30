How do you clean earbuds and headphones? What could happen if you don't?

Here’s how to properly clean your earbuds and headphones

It's common nowadays to wear something in or over your ears to listen to music, a podcast or talk on the phone. Some people use them for hours on end every single day.

There's no school uniform for students at the University of Minnesota, but glance across the campus and you might think earbuds and headphones are required.

"Pretty much whenever I'm walking to class, by myself or at the gym," said student Emmett Schumacher, when asked how often he wears his earbuds.

"All the time, not gonna lie," said student Marissa Jaszewski.

Consistent usage with inconsistent cleaning.

"Not very often," said Schumacher, when asked how often he cleans them.

"Probably not as often as I should," added student Lilia Rothschild.

Kerry Witherell, an audiologist at the U, said people likely realize their tech is dirty if there's wax or debris visible.

"But a lot of folks really are not aware of how dirty their earbuds or their headphones can get over time," Witherell said.

Earbuds sit in their case, then in your ear. They're worn working out and working up a sweat. Repetitive actions for hours, days, even weeks with some people never thinking to clean them.

What can be found on earbuds and headphones?

"All of us have skin oil, skin cells, bacteria that just accumulate, particularly when we're putting things in our ears and creating a really nice wet, moist dark environment that bacteria thrive in," Witherell said.

Headphones don't go directly into a user's ear, but that doesn't make them exempt from dirtiness, especially the ear pads.

"I think of it like our pillow. It just kind of sucks up bacteria and debris," Witherell said.

Why should we clean our earbuds and headphones?

"I think the obvious is, we want to protect from getting any kind of ear infections. It can be extreme as potentially fungal infections," Witherell said.

How should we clean them?

Start by checking the owner's manual for cleaning instructions. Otherwise, Bose and other experts in the field suggest:

Cotton swabs and a toothbrush (to reach tight spots).

If earbuds have removable tips, take them off and wash them.

For headphone ear pads, gently wipe them with a soapy cloth.

Anti-bacterial wipes and a microfiber cloth work well for both devices.

Never soak/submerge the devices in water.

Be wary of using alcohol unless suggested by the manufacturer.

How often should we clean them?

"I think a general rule of thumb is once a week," Witherell said.

If you wear earbuds or headphones while exercising, sweat and accumulate on them. In that case, clean them directly after use or at least more often than once a week.

Don't forget to clean the earbud charging case regularly. Wax, dirt and bacteria tend to build up in there, as well.