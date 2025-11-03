House and garage collapse during fire in Inver Grove Heights; no injuries

A house and garage in Inver Grove Heights, Minnesota, collapsed after it caught on fire Sunday night, according to the city's fire department.

Firefighters responded to Arkansas Path around 11:32 p.m. after hearing a report that a garage had exploded near the home. Water trucks from Rosemount and Mendota Heights also responded to the incident as the nearest fire hydrants were "up to a mile away" from the fire, officials said.

First responders saw the house and garage fully engulfed in flames. The homeowner told police at the scene that everyone was out of the house.

The fire department said the garage collapsed around 14 minutes after crews were called, and the house "later" collapsed into the basement.

No one was injured.

Crews left the scene around 3:14 a.m.

According to officials, the location of the fire made fighting it challenging. Two water drop tanks were set up at the end of each of the two driveways.

"Each of the two driveways were 300 feet long, which meant laying 600 feet of hose to get water from the drop tanks to the home," the fire department said.

Officials added that the street was not wide, making it challenging to set up fire trucks and the drop tanks while still allowing water trucks to move around the scene.

According to the fire department, the incident is under investigation, but "does not appear to be suspicious."