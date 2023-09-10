Hormel employees to vote on "final offer" union contract

AUSTIN, Minn. -- Workers at the Hormel plant in Austin, Minnesota will vote on a final offer from Hormel next week.

Their current contract expired on Sunday.

"Last week, Hormel gave us their "final offer." They refuse to give us good wages and secure pensions after record company profits. We, the bargaining committee, unanimously recommend a "NO" vote next week. We believe we can win more if we stick together," said a member from bargaining committee for the Austin plan. "As essential meatpacking workers, we were proud to feed America during the pandemic. We made huge sacrifices to keep our communities fed and should be compensated as the heroes we are."

This vote comes at a time when United Food and Commercial Workers Locals across the country are in the midst with contract negotiations between Hormel.

Hundreds of Hormel workers and their families protested throughout Austin to honor the legacy of workers' rights and demanding a fair contract.

Hormel's gross profits reached $2.052 billion over the past twelve months.

Members of the UFCW Local 663 bargaining committee hope to reach a fair agreement quickly, said a press release.