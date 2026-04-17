Boy seriously injured in Hopkins shooting; police investigating

Police in the northern Twin Cities metro are investigating a shooting that seriously injured a boy Friday afternoon.

The Hopkins Police Department says officers were dispatched to the area of Feltl Court and Smetana Road for a reported shooting around 3 p.m.

Upon arrival, officers found a boy suffering from a life-threatening injury and immediately rendered aid. The boy was transported to the hospital for treatment.

Police did not share how old the victim is and said they do not know his current condition.

Investigators say they do not believe there is any active threat to the public related to the shooting.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to contact the Hopkins Police Department at 952-258-5321.