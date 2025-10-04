Hopkins police searching for assault suspect

Hopkins police are asking neighbors to be on the lookout for a person who allegedly assaulted a woman while she was out running.

According to police, the assault happened on Sept. 13 on the 400 block of 11th Avenue South.

The suspect is described as a man between the ages of 25 and 30, who was also riding a blue bike with black tires, silver spokes and black handlebars. The man was described as having facial hair and an average build.

If you have information that may help police, you're asked to call the department through dispatch at 952-258-5321.