Hopkins mural paints powerful message to protect Minnesota birds

Nearly half of North America's birds are at risk of disappearing. But in one Minnesota town, artists are painting a different picture.

In the heart of Hopkins, vibrant feathers and bold colors fill downtown. The city is the first in Minnesota to join the National Audobon Bird Mural Project.

Francoise Shirley is the local voice leading the effort, partnering with the city, the Hopkins Public Art Committee and the Land of Lakes Bird Alliance to make the vision a reality.

"It was really disheartening for me to hear about what was happening to them," Shirley said. "When I heard about the bird mural project, I thought, I live in Hopkins Minnesota where they're already doing murals, and I know this is something that this city can get behind."

Three Minnesota artists brought the idea to life: Adam Turman, Audrey Carver and Kada Goalen — each painting species listed as "vulnerable" in Hennepin County.

"I got to do ones that have funny names, so I got the red-headed woodpecker and the yellow-bellied sapsucker," said Turman.

Carver worked in climate conservation before painting murals. This project, she said, is "really an issue that's close to my heart."

"It starts conversations," said Kada Goalen. "I also think that art always tell us a story, so being able to tell this story and put out more word around endangered species is so special."

For the artists, it's also a chance to connect with the audience of locals who live and work in downtown Hopkins.

"I got to know these people that are in the apartment building across the street," said Turman. "There's balconies out here and they would sit and watch me."

"I had a couple different people say 'hey I've seen that bird in my backyard,'" said Goalen.

Three murals, seven vulnerable bird species, and one community, showing how art can take flight.

Some things you can do at home to protect vulnerable birds include making windows safer, keeping cats indoors, adding native plants and avoiding pesticides.