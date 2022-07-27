Crews battle fire after reported house explosion in Hopkins

HOPKINS, Minn. -- Crews are battling a fire in a western Twin Cities suburb Wednesday afternoon following a reported house explosion.

Crews from the Hopkins police and fire departments responded to a home on the 200 block of 21st Avenue North around 10:15 a.m. Neighboring agencies later arrived to assist.

CenterPoint Energy confirmed that it has responded to the scene to turn off the gas and support the fire department.

As of yet, there are no reports of any potential injuries or deaths in the incident. However, a witness has told WCCO that he believed people may have been inside the home at the time of what he said was likely an explosion.

