Hopkins Assistant Fire Chief Jimmy Scanlon dies in line of duty

By WCCO Staff

CBS Minnesota

HOPKINS, Minn. -- The Hopkins community is mourning the death of the city's assistant fire chief, who died on Friday after responding to a fire call the day before.

James "Jimmy" Scanlon had been with the department for 14 years, and had started serving as the assistant chief in 2019.

He went into cardiac arrest on Thursday and died early Friday morning, according to the city. His death is considered a line-of-duty death.

"Chief Scanlon was one of our own," the city's announcement read. He had grown up in Hopkins and graduated from Hopkins High School. 

james-scanlon.jpg
James "Jimmy" Scanlon City of Hopkins

He leaves behind his partner and four children.

A visitation will be held for Scanlon on Nov. 9 from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. at the Hopkins Center for the Arts, followed by a funeral service.

The city's flags are at half-staff and will remain so until his funeral.

First published on November 4, 2022 / 6:03 PM

