Homemade aircraft has emergency landing on Big Lake

BIG LAKE, Minn. -- A homemade aircraft made an emergency landing Saturday afternoon on Big Lake.

The Carlton County Sheriff's Office says it received a report shortly before 1 p.m. of an aircraft that had lost part of its landing gear when it departed from Fish Lake in St. Louis County.

The pilot was planning an emergency landing at the Cloquet Airport but ultimately decided it was safest to land on Big Lake.

No one was injured.

Local and federal officials are investigating.