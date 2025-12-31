Watch CBS News
After years of homelessness and addiction, one veteran credits MAC-V with turning his life around

By
Reg Chapman
Reg Chapman
Reg Chapman

The Minnesota Assistance Council for Veterans doesn't quit trying to help service members — even when a veteran gives up on themselves.  

Army Veteran John Vincent Doran had several chances to change his situation, but chose to live on the street.

A traumatic incident finally forced him to accept help from MAC-V.

Army Veteran John Doran is proud of his service to the country. He served for three years, two of which he spent in Germany.     

"I'm a Cold War, decorated vet," said Doran.

Doran's job was watching over nuclear warheads during the Cold War. An experience that still haunts him today.

"The unit I was in, the 85 th USIFAD, was very suicidal, depression and I saw some things. I have PTSD, you know, you get locked up with those nuclear warheads for a couple of years. You didn't know if it was a drill or if it was the real deal, so I still think about it."

John left Germany and returned to Minnesota, where he joined the Army National Guard as an MP.

It was during that time that he was living a double life because of his addiction.

"Alcohol? Yes. A little bit of everything. Substance too, yep. Cocaine, methamphetamine too. At one time, I was 140 pounds," said Doran. "When I was into the substance and the addiction, I did the Lake street the Franklin University Avenue."

Doran let this lifestyle take over for years.

"The addiction years, you know, when I lost a 40-year relationship [with a] beautiful gal. We separated and I was homeless. I ended up staying with some relatives."

Doran couch surfed for years, and tried rehab several times.

"I saw a real hard double homicide right in front of me. So I thought the good Lord was sending me a rowboat and I wasn't getting in, so I thought St. Cloud here I come."

Doran worked hard to kick his habits while at the St. Could VA.

"Through the VA, they mentioned MAC-V. I had heard of it, but I didn't know a thing about it, so away I went. Even when I initially got into I'm thinking, do I really deserve this? You know, is this for me?"

Working with MACV definitely was for Doran. He now has his own place.

"A week from today, I will have 8 years clean, it took decades."

A young 68-year-old, now living his best life and has a home for the holidays thanks to MAC-V.           

"I probably wouldn't be clean like I am today. I probably would be bouncing around back and forth."

Doran now helps other veterans get connected to the benefits that they've earned. He credits MAC-V with helping him turn his life around. 

