Man dead in shooting at St. Paul homeless encampment, police say

A man was shot and killed at a homeless encampment in St. Paul on Sunday, police say.

Authorities say officers responded to the encampment near the 1200 block of Jackson Street at about 1:15 p.m.

Officers were directed to a tent in the encampment where the man was, police say. Several people rendered first aid to the man, including police and medics from the St. Paul Fire Department.

The victim was later pronounced dead on scene.

No arrests have been made.

The Ramsey County Medical Examiner's Office will conduct an autopsy to identify the victim and determine exact cause of death.

Investigators are working to determine what led to the shooting and who is responsible.

Anyone with information is asked to call the St. Paul Homicide Unit at 651-266-5650.

Authorities say this is the fifth homicide of 2025 in St. Paul.