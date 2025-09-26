Parents frustrated as Minnesota hockey association penalizes postgame prayer

A Minnesota hockey association says a divisive decision will get a second look.

Parents in District 10 — which includes cities in the north metro — learned this week that postgame prayer would count as a coach misconduct penalty and a suspension for the team's coach this season.

Cameron Carson says the decision to penalize prayer came as a total shock.

"Even beyond the prayer, the religious element of it, I think there's something beautiful in the team being able to come back together," said Carson.

Jeff Meister is one of the District 10 rulemakers who voted for the decision.

"We respect your beliefs and everyone's practice — we just ask they take it off the ice," said Meister.

He said it's not anti-prayer, but strictly about keeping things moving between games.

"By the time a circle starts to form or something like it, it really is going to take a couple of minutes. Right at the end of the hour, the ice doors have to open – the Zamboni has to start the cleaning process – they only get 10 minutes. If they're a minute late, the next session is going to start late," Meister, who is a board member with Blaine Youth Hockey, said.

Friday, the state's hockey association says it was "never the intention of the district to discriminate against or prohibit player prayer." The association added that the board will go back and look at solutions, which could include shortening the games to make time for prayer.

Cameron says it goes beyond the game.

"Beyond hockey, I think there's just the broader implications of prayer in public spaces. Continuing to preserve that. I think there's a feeling here that it's a slippery slope," Cameron said.

Meister told WCCO there's also an issue about equality with postgame prayer and making space for all faiths.