Historical society looking to save 1880s Chanhassen church

The Old St. Hubert Church has been a part of Atkins's family for decades. For Chanhassen, Minnesota, residents, it's a sign home is on the horizon.

"When you come to Chanhassen, and you drive up Highway 5, or you approach from the west, the first thing you see is that steeple," said Paula Atkins, president of the Chanhassen Historical Society. "I was born and raised in Chanhassen. I'm fourth generation."

The church dates back to 1887, renovations followed in the 1950s, and church services were held there until 1976, according to Atkins.

"So many people got married here, so many people had their sacraments here," said Atkins.

Signs of wear have become increasingly obvious for two-and-a-half decades, Atkins said, with pieces literally falling off the church.

"I find roof tiles, I've got a collection of them," said Atkins.

When Atkins learned about talks of demolishing the church last fall: "That really got us moving," she said.

A petition has since been launched to save the church. In just a few weeks, Atkins said it has received 1,200 signatures.

"It says there's a lot of people that are very interested in preserving it," said Atkins.

Saving the church would cost anywhere from $2.5 million to $3.9 million, according to St. Hubert Church leaders. Simply demolishing it would cost a tiny fraction of that.

The decision is ultimately up to St. Hubert Church. Parishioners decided to move forward with demolition, instead using funds for their current church just down the street, church leaders said.

The church is still open to renovation if community members raise enough funds and the use is consistent with Catholic church teachings, leaders said.

Atkins hopes the church can become a community space, and said fundraising wont begin until a use has been determined.

"We feel that if they tear it down, there's a lot of people that are going to be upset, and they're going to say they didn't know," said Atkins.