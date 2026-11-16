Major bridge between Minnesota and Wisconsin now closed for more than a year

A major connection between Minnesota and Wisconsin is now closed, and it won't reopen for more than a year.

The Highway 243 bridge over the St. Croix River heading into Osceola, Wisconsin, needs to be replaced entirely.

For some drivers, the closure and resultant detour could triple their commute time.

"I don't like it. But I also don't like the bridge collapsing and me falling into the water in my car," Chisago County resident Jim Lammers said.

The detour going north will take drivers all the way up to Highway 8. Going south, drivers will head past Stillwater, Minnesota, and close to Bayport before turning around and going back up.

The bridge was built in 1953. After a recent evaluation, both Minnesota and Wisconsin transportation officials decided replacing it was the best option.

It's not just commuters feeling the impact of the closure. Local business owners are hopeful the closure could bring new visitors to town.

"I'm fingers crossed, I'm staying on the positive that that's what's going to happen again, that it's just going to force people to come through and then they're going to see our cute little town and visit our shops and then they're going to continue to come back," Gwen Wright, owner of The Looking Glass, said.

Business owners are encouraging folks who can still make the trip to be intentional about shopping local.