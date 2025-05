Serious crash closes stretch of Highway 169 near Jordan

Serious crash closes stretch of Highway 169 near Jordan

A stretch of highway southwest of the Twin Cities is closed Monday morning due to a serious crash, authorities said.

The Minnesota State Patrol said southbound Highway 169 at Delaware Avenue, just south of Jordan, Minnesota, will be closed until further notice.

The crash happened around 4:20 a.m. The patrol said the crash resulted in injuries, but the extent of the injuries is not yet known.

This is a developing story.