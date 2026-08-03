Motorist killed, teen injured in crash on Highway 169 in Shakopee, Minnesota State Patrol says

A driver is dead and a teen was taken to the hospital after a three-vehicle crash on Highway 169 in Shakopee, Minnesota, on Monday morning,

According to the Minnesota State Patrol, a motorist in a Ford Taurus was driving northbound on the highway when the vehicle left the roadway and went through the center median. It then collided with the trailer of a Peterbilt semitruck and a Ford F-150 traveling southbound.

The state agency said the Taurus driver, whose identity wasn't immediately known, died at the scene. An 18-year-old man driving the F-150 was taken to the hospital for "suspected injuries," according to officials, and the semitruck driver was uninjured.

Two damaged vehicles block part of Highway 169 in Shakopee, Minnesota, after a crash on Aug. 3, 2026. Chris Kleindl

Troopers responded at 7:56 a.m. to the crash, which police said closed three lanes of the highway on Monday morning.

The law enforcement agency is investigating the incident.