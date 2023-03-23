Watch CBS News
Twin Cities News

Highway 100 closed in Golden Valley after crash involving semi

By WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

Highway 100 closed in Golden Valley after crash involving semi
Highway 100 closed in Golden Valley after crash involving semi 00:17

GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. -- Highway 100 was closed near Interstate 394 in Golden Valley Wednesday evening due to a crash involving a semi truck.

The crash happened around 9 p.m. and the Minnesota Department of Transportation said they expected the road to remain closed until midnight.

The semi truck lost its load of wood and metal in the incident; it was hauling railroad ties, according to the State Patrol.

The semi truck driver was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injury. No one else was injured in the crash.

MnDOT cameras captured the significant backup in traffic.

WCCO Staff
wcco-cbs-minnesota.jpg

The WCCO Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on WCCO.com.

First published on March 22, 2023 / 9:54 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.