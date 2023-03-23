Highway 100 closed in Golden Valley after crash involving semi

GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. -- Highway 100 was closed near Interstate 394 in Golden Valley Wednesday evening due to a crash involving a semi truck.

The crash happened around 9 p.m. and the Minnesota Department of Transportation said they expected the road to remain closed until midnight.

The semi truck lost its load of wood and metal in the incident; it was hauling railroad ties, according to the State Patrol.

The semi truck driver was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injury. No one else was injured in the crash.

MnDOT cameras captured the significant backup in traffic.

Northbound Highway 100 is closed at 394 in Golden Valley after a semi truck lost its load, leading to another crash.



MnDOT says it will be closed until about midnight. @WCCO pic.twitter.com/FlHKd76ct8 — Nick Streiff (@nickstreiff) March 23, 2023