High-speed chase in Twin Cities ends in crash involving innocent driver and state trooper

Why Minnesota law enforcement says this crash was entirely preventable

A high-speed chase early Sunday morning in Mendota Heights ended with a crash involving an innocent driver and a Minnesota State Patrol trooper.

While no serious injuries were reported, authorities say the incident was entirely preventable.

According to Inver Grove Heights police, the crash unfolded when a 19-year-old man, who had been fleeing police, ran a red light and slammed into another car. The impact sent both vehicles spinning out of control and into a parked state patrol squad car.

"If the trooper was out of the car trying to mitigate this pursuit, we just know it could be really terrible," said Minnesota State Patrol Lt. Mike Lee.

Fortunately, the trooper was unharmed, the suspect was arrested and the innocent driver involved is expected to be okay.

"This incident is very frustrating. It can be preventable in the fact that people should know not to flee police, it's extremely dangerous and it's illegal," Lee said.

As summer approaches, Lee said speeding becomes an even bigger concern, with dry roads and higher temperatures contributing to faster, more dangerous driving. Speeding is the leading cause of deadly crashes in Minnesota, followed closely by alcohol-related incidents.

With construction season in full swing, Lee also reminds drivers to follow the law and move over when they see emergency vehicles, workers, or stalled cars on the side of the road.

"Some drivers are too fast or not paying attention, creating unnecessary risks," Lee said.

Authorities continue to urge drivers to stay safe, plan ahead, and make the roads safer for everyone. Drivers should expect to see more law enforcement on the roads during April, looking for distracted drivers, as part of Distracted Driving Awareness Month.