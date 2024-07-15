ATV rider found dead on central Hibbing street, police say

HIBBING, Minn. — A 38-year-old man is dead after an apparent ATV crash early Monday morning in northern Minnesota.

Hibbing police say the victim was found unresponsive just before 5:30 a.m. in the middle of Seventh Avenue West, just northeast of Hibbing Cinema 8. He was pronounced dead at the scene from his injuries.

Police are still investigating, and say the Midwest Medical Examiner's Office will later release his identity and exact cause of death.