Minneapolis hotel employee arrested, fired after allegedly filming woman in restroom

A woman's warning about her scary encounter in a Minneapolis public restroom is leading to an outpouring of support.

The video shared on TikTok has been viewed more than 260,000 times and shared over 10,000 times in just two days.

The woman said she wanted to post the video to warn other women who frequent downtown Minneapolis.

On Saturday, she says she was at the Hewing Hotel, a well-known hotel in the North Loop.

She got up to use the bathroom in the hotel and says she saw a man's hand sticking under the stall, recording her.

The woman, fighting back tears, says she got up fast and started screaming and banging on the door, and told the individual, "You cannot do that."

Hotel management confirmed that an incident took place involving a hotel maintenance employee and a guest. They say the individual was taken into custody by police.

In a statement, the general manager, Catherine Hall, said, "The individual was immediately and permanently terminated from the Hewing Hotel. Hotel staff responded without delay to support the guest and ensure their safety. The safety and well-being of our guests, team members, and community remains our highest priority. We are taking this matter very seriously and are fully cooperating with the authorities."

According to a police report, officers took one man into custody for interfering with privacy.

Since prosecutors have not charged the man, police released him from custody.