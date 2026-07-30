Heritage Park Apartment residents want to know when they can move out

Some residents at Heritage Park Apartments say they are ready to move out of homes they describe as unsafe and plagued by mold, water damage, and rodents.

Two weeks ago, the Minneapolis City Council voted to approve $2.5 million to relocate and repair the crumbling public housing complex on the city's north side. Residents say there has been no movement.

67-year-old Myra Cain said she has been living with conditions including mold for seven years. Recently, she found out the mold exposure is leading to health concerns.

"Living like this, I don't think I can do it anymore," Cain said. "I tried; I got to give it up now."

Residents like Cain and Sara O'Connell hoped the funding approval would mean the relocation process would begin quickly. But they say they are still waiting for information about when a move-out is possible.

City officials say Heritage Park has about 400 units. The city has inspected about 326 units; 161 of these are occupied. Based on the conditions, officials say none of the units "reached condemnation status."

The Minneapolis NAACP says the despair residents are living in is in part, due to failures by the Minneapolis Public Housing Authority.

Though the MPHA owns the land that Heritage Park was built on, the complex was until late 2025 owned by McCormack Baron Salazar.

In a statement, a Minneapolis Public Housing Authority spokesperson said it has "helped lead efforts to support Heritage Park as them and others began learning more about the shortfalls and maintenance issues," but claims it does not own, operate or control any of the units, and McCormack Baron Salazar, a developer based in St. Louis, Missouri, does.

Late last year, a judge took away "operational control" from that developer and appointed a different company to help coordinate repairs. In a statement, that developer said it didn't get enough money from the government, saying there was a "significant and well-documented underfunding of public funds required for the sustainable management."

In a statement, the City of Minneapolis said it's willing to work with residents who feel unsafe and want to relocate.

"Our neighbors at Heritage Park are our first priority. They deserve safe places to live. If residents feel unsafe and wish to voluntarily relocate because of that, the City and partners will work with them. We're working hard to ensure all residents get their questions answered and do what's in the best interest of their families."