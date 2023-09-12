Here's how Vikings can avoid 0-2 start and beat Eagles on Thursday

MINNEAPOLIS -- No rest for the weary. After a surprising loss at home to start the season, the Minnesota Vikings are on a short week and heading to a hostile environment in Philadelphia on Thursday.

Last year, the Vikings also took on the Eagles in their stadium in the second week — in primetime, too — and things did not go well. Long story short, Philly's quarterback Jalen Hurts is phenomenal and Minnesota gave up the ball too many times. Vikings lost 24-7.

So, how do the Vikings avoid a repeat of last year's matchup? Here are three key things that need to happen.

Kirk Cousins #8 and Nick Mullens #12 of the Minnesota Vikings prepare to play the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field on September 19, 2022 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Getty Images

AVOID COSTLY MISTAKES & TURNOVERS

This may be the biggest factor in the team's success in Philadelphia and for the rest of the season. Losing possession on two fumbles and an interception, as the Vikings did Sunday against Tampa Bay, is pretty much always a recipe for a loss.

It should be noted that despite three costly turnovers, Minnesota only lost to Tampa Bay by three points! That's why the defense won't be mentioned much in this article. They kept it competitive. Keep doing what you're doing, D.

Anyways, Minnesota can't beat itself on offense. If they protect the ball and limit turnovers, Minnesota has a real shot to be competitive (at the very least) against the Eagles on Thursday.

INTERIOR OFFENSIVE LINE IMPROVEMENT

Possibly the biggest offseason criticism of the current regime is the lack of changes made on the offensive line. If you watched the Vikings last season or the "Quarterback" Netflix documentary, it's right in your face: Kirk Cousins gets hit way too much.

On Sunday, a strip-sack fumble and another mind-boggling fumble — due to right guard Ed Igram's hand — did nothing to quell those complaints this season. Plus, center Garrett Bradbury's status is in question for Thursday.

As many have speculated, maybe Minnesota will make an acquisition to bring in some competition to the guard position. Free agent Dalton Risner, who visited over the offseason, says he's ready to go if called upon.

Clearly, the team decided that consistency along the line is the best option for this season, but the interior players really need to step up. The running attack also struggled in week 1, so improving the interior line play will also hopefully lead to more production there, too.

Minnesota Vikings Offensive Line huddle up during the NFL game between the Detroit Lions and the Minnesota Vikings on September 25th, 2022, at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, MN. Bailey Hillesheim/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

CAPITALIZE WITH A QUICK PASSING ATTACK

The Eagles' defense, especially the big guys up front, is a dominant force and can quickly get into the opposing team's backfield.

So, it will be critical for Vikings head coach Kevin O'Connell's play-calling to adapt to that heavy pressure with quick passes. Long, developing plays will more often than not lead to Cousins on his back. Get the ball out quickly.

Wide receiver Justin Jefferson is expected to see plenty of focus from Philly's defense, so 2023 first-round WR Jordan Addison and veteran tight end T.J. Hockenson will likely see plenty of targets.

Another factor to consider: The Eagles will likely be missing one of their best cornerbacks, James Bradberry, who is currently in concussion protocol. The Vikings need to exploit this weakness on Thursday.