Watch CBS News
Vikings

Bradbury out on injury report, Vikings re-sign Myles Gaskin to active roster

By WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

Vikings-Buccaneers recap: Too many mistakes lead to a Minnesota loss
Vikings-Buccaneers recap: Too many mistakes lead to a Minnesota loss 01:05

MINNEAPOLIS —  Two of the Minnesota Vikings' five starting offensive linemen were listed on the team's first injury report of the week.

The Vikings didn't actually practice on Monday, but the injury report listed center Garrett Bradbury as not practicing. Bradbury was injured early in Sunday's loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and replaced by Austin Schlottmann.

Left tackle Christian Darrisaw was limited with an ankle injury and pass rusher Marcus Davenport had the same designation. Davenport missed Sunday's game 

It's a short week for the Vikings, who head to Philadelphia to play the Eagles on Thursday night.

On Tuesday, the Vikings signed wide receiver Lucky Jackson to the practice squad and elevated running back Myles Gaskin to the active roster.

First published on September 12, 2023 / 9:50 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.