Bradbury out on injury report, Vikings re-sign Myles Gaskin to active roster

Vikings-Buccaneers recap: Too many mistakes lead to a Minnesota loss

Vikings-Buccaneers recap: Too many mistakes lead to a Minnesota loss

Vikings-Buccaneers recap: Too many mistakes lead to a Minnesota loss

MINNEAPOLIS — Two of the Minnesota Vikings' five starting offensive linemen were listed on the team's first injury report of the week.

The Vikings didn't actually practice on Monday, but the injury report listed center Garrett Bradbury as not practicing. Bradbury was injured early in Sunday's loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and replaced by Austin Schlottmann.

Left tackle Christian Darrisaw was limited with an ankle injury and pass rusher Marcus Davenport had the same designation. Davenport missed Sunday's game

It's a short week for the Vikings, who head to Philadelphia to play the Eagles on Thursday night.

On Tuesday, the Vikings signed wide receiver Lucky Jackson to the practice squad and elevated running back Myles Gaskin to the active roster.