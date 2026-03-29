Activists plan to go on hunger strike as they push for closure of HERC incinerator in downtown Minneapolis

A group of activists is upping their tactics as they push for the closure of the Hennepin County Energy Recovery Center (HERC), the incinerator next to Target Field. They're now planning for a hunger strike.

"This is burning trash that we're breathing in every single day," said Natasha Villanueva, of Minneapolis.

The HERC was built in 1989 and sits right in the modern-day North Loop neighborhood.

Hennepin County says the HERC "burns garbage to create energy — using the latest technologies to reduce environmental and taxpayer costs."

But there's a group strongly against it.

"When we are telling people who don't know about it, they're against that this facility is burning trash in this highly populated area," said Villanueva.

A newer state law no longer considers it a renewable energy facility.

In 2023, Hennepin County officials passed a resolution saying the HERC will be closing between 2028 and 2040. Some think that's not soon enough and want an exact date on the books.

Mayor Jacob Frey signed a resolution in November 2024, urging county officials to speed up the timeline for the facilities closure, wanting it closed by 2027. Advocates WCCO spoke with say after attending meetings with county leaders time after time, they don't know what else to do.

"We're going to be going to a lot of actions during the hunger strike. As much as we're capable of," said Villanueva.

The hunger strike starts on April 10 and is organized by the Zero Burn Coalition, working with a medical team along the way. The group held a press conference on March 24, speaking out about the movement.

"A zero-calorie diet. We'll be drinking water. The plan is to do it for as long as necessary to make them act," said Minneapolis resident Nazir Khan.

In February, county commissioners reaffirmed their position regarding the facility, saying they're committed to zero waste to accelerate the closure and repurposing of it. But because of climate and equity goals, they can't depend on landfills to manage trash. Their only option is to reinvent the solid waste system.

"We hope to tell this story and that other people start to understand," Villanueva told WCCO.

About 40% of all the trash in Hennepin County is destroyed by the HERC. The facility also powers roughly 25,000 homes.