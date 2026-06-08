Hennepin Healthcare mapping out future of HCMC after lawmaker approval of $205M boost

HCMC in Minneapolis got what they wanted, a large financial boost from lawmakers, and now the leaders of Minnesota's busiest trauma hospital say they'll put their money where their mouths are and get to work restructuring finances.



WCCO spoke with Hennepin Healthcare CEO Dr. John Cumming about how they'll work to make sure a financial crisis doesn't happen again. And it won't, at least not now - thanks to a boost of $205 million approved by Gov. Tim Walz.

When asked his reaction, Cumming loudly exhaled and said, "That was my reaction."

Cumming, who used to be a trauma surgeon at HCMC, was brought in as CEO amidst the hospital's traumatic financial situation. He says that, as for the budget, things could have been done more efficiently. Hennepin County commissioners plan to appoint an outside board of experts in finances, policy and lawmaking to support the CEO and staff.

As for how taxpayers know the hospital won't be in the same situation in two years, Dr. Cumming said, " I can tell you our focus is going to be on patients, workforce and being accountable, responsible for the incredible support we have received."

He says the workforce has shrunk as staffers quit amidst the uncertainty. Instead of more staff cuts, Cumming said they'll make more hires.

"There really is a critical need for more personnel," he said.

So they can help the critical needs of others.

"Not only our county commissioners, but the legislators and the people of Minnesota, we recognize the significant support that we've received. We are committed to being accountable and responsible with those resources."

Hospital leaders say their next big task is how to deal with $1 billion in Medicaid cuts they face over the next ten years. They hope to ease the bleeding now, then get a new long-term plan.