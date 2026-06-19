Hennepin County organizations celebrating Juneteenth at Centennial Lakes Park in Edina

Celebrations are happening across the Twin Cities on Friday in honor of Juneteenth.

The federal holiday recognizes freedom achieved and the resilience, stories and contributions of Black Americans across generations.

Juneteenth became a federal holiday in 2021, celebrating the Emancipation Proclamation being fully enforced by the Union Army in June 1865, two years after slavery was made illegal.

One of the several events taking place in the region to celebrate the holiday is at Centennial Lakes Park in Edina, Minnesota.

Patrick Bass, principal of Valley View Middle School in Edina, discussed how it's a holiday for all Americans on WCCO Mid-Morning.

"Try to imagine 100 years ago and not being able to do something you're passionate about," Bass said. "Finding out late that you've got some liberties you had no idea about. To dream super big. Having the permission to dream big and achieve things. Without Juneteenth, I wouldn't be here."

WCCO spoke with a 7-year-old author named Addisyn at the park in Edina. She wrote Addisyn's Sparkle, a short book that she said discusses self-esteem and teaches kids not to be bullies.

Addisyn was planning to give away 100 copies of her book at the event, which is scheduled to run until 4 p.m.

On a state level, Minnesota gives its state workers the day off. Wisconsin does not.

Learn about other Juneteenth events happening around the Twin Cities on Friday and Saturday here.