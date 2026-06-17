How to celebrate Juneteenth 2026 in the Twin Cities

Juneteenth is this Friday, and there are plenty of opportunities to celebrate, learn and come together around the Twin Cities through the weekend.

Thursday, June 18

Juneteenth Brunch and Community Conversation

When: 8:45 to 11 a.m.

8:45 to 11 a.m. Where: Quincy Hall, 1325 Quincy St NE, Minneapolis

Quincy Hall, 1325 Quincy St NE, Minneapolis "Please join us for the annual Juneteenth Brunch to hear award-winning author and poet Clint Smith in conversation with MHC's CEO Kevin Lindsey. Their conversation will connect the history of Juneteenth to the broader American story – examining how freedom has been defined, delayed, expanded, and calls of us today. In addition to wonderful food, music, and company, all attendees will receive a copy of Mr. Smith's book, How the Word is Passed: Remembering Slavery and How It Shaped America."

Minnesota Orchestra Classical Concerts, Juneteenth: Celebration of Freedom

When: 7 p.m.

7 p.m. Where: Orchestra Hall, 1111 Nicollet Mall, Minneapolis

Orchestra Hall, 1111 Nicollet Mall, Minneapolis "Conductor Kedrick Armstrong leads an exhilarating program, including Samuel Coleridge-Taylor's rhythmic The Bamboula, Nkeiru Okoye's stirring Voices Shouting Out and Brittany Green's soulful Testify! Plus, dynamic vocalist Melody Betts sings R&B and soul classics. The evening culminates with the electrifying Concerto for Hammond Organ by Brian Raphael Nabors, who takes the stage as soloist in this work that's a thrilling fusion of gospel, jazz and symphonic sound."

Freedom, Love, and Light

When: 6:30 to 8 p.m.

6:30 to 8 p.m. Where: Crooners Supper Club, 6161 Highway 65 NE, Minneapolis

Crooners Supper Club, 6161 Highway 65 NE, Minneapolis "This production is a musical celebration that honors Strength, Hope and the ongoing pursuit of Freedom and Equality. It highlights the historic and present struggles for justice by uplifting audiences with messages of resilience and liberation. The show features timeless works from influential artists whose songs have long served as anthems for social change and perseverance. It also pays tribute to icons like Prince and D'Angelo as well as Angie Stone and Bob Marley."

Friday, June 19

Soul of the Southside Juneteenth Festival

When: 12 to 8 p.m.

12 to 8 p.m. Where: Corner of East Lake St. and Minnehaha Ave., Minneapolis

Corner of East Lake St. and Minnehaha Ave., Minneapolis "Soul of the Southside is designed as a multi-site, immersive festival experience. While everyone is welcome, this is a space that intentionally centers Black experiences, stories, and culture. We invite guests to join us in honoring that intention with care and respect."

Juneteenth Minnesota — A Family Celebration

When: 12 to 6 p.m.

12 to 6 p.m. Where: Minnesota State Capitol, 75 Rev Dr Martin Luther King Jr Blvd., St. Paul

Minnesota State Capitol, 75 Rev Dr Martin Luther King Jr Blvd., St. Paul "Live performances, music, food, kids pavilion, wealth-building pavilion, health & wellness resources and more!"

Juneteenth Tours at Fort Snelling

When: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Where: Historic Fort Snelling, 200 Tower Ave., St. Paul

Historic Fort Snelling, 200 Tower Ave., St. Paul "Celebrate Juneteenth with a specialty tour highlighting 19th century Black history at Historic Fort Snelling."

Juneteenth: Freedom In Motion

When: 8 a.m. to 12 p.m.

8 a.m. to 12 p.m. Where: Blackbird Revolt, 1128 Harmon Pl #202, Minneapolis

Blackbird Revolt, 1128 Harmon Pl #202, Minneapolis "Join us for Freedom in Motion, a community run, ride, and celebration. We'll begin at Blackbird Revolt and make our way through Minneapolis with multiple route options for all experience levels. Along the way, we'll regroup at the Theodore Wirth Trailhead Building before continuing toward Sharp Signs, where we'll celebrate together."

Wine and Cheese Tasting from African American Vineyards

When: 2 to 3:30 p.m.

2 to 3:30 p.m. Where: Corner Coffee Northeast, 2226 Central Ave. NE, Minneapolis

Corner Coffee Northeast, 2226 Central Ave. NE, Minneapolis "Sip and savor unique wines and cheeses from Black-owned vineyards this Juneteenth—cheers to culture and flavor!"

Saturday, June 20

Juneteenth Fun Run

When: 9 to 11 a.m.

9 to 11 a.m. Where: The Trailhead, 1221 Theodore Wirth Pkwy, Minneapolis

The Trailhead, 1221 Theodore Wirth Pkwy, Minneapolis "Join us for the first-ever Juneteenth Fun Run! All are welcome to participate in the 5K or kids half mile run. Celebrating Juneteenth allows us to recognize history, and build for the future"

Juneteenth Freedom Walk & Living History Event

When: 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Where: Midtown Global Market, 920 E. Lake St., Minneapolis

Midtown Global Market, 920 E. Lake St., Minneapolis "Celebrate Juneteenth at Midtown Global Market. More details coming soon."

Movement Werk: Juneteenth Celebration with Poet Junauda Petrus