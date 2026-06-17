How to celebrate Juneteenth 2026 in the Twin Cities
Juneteenth is this Friday, and there are plenty of opportunities to celebrate, learn and come together around the Twin Cities through the weekend.
Thursday, June 18
Juneteenth Brunch and Community Conversation
- When: 8:45 to 11 a.m.
- Where: Quincy Hall, 1325 Quincy St NE, Minneapolis
- "Please join us for the annual Juneteenth Brunch to hear award-winning author and poet Clint Smith in conversation with MHC's CEO Kevin Lindsey. Their conversation will connect the history of Juneteenth to the broader American story – examining how freedom has been defined, delayed, expanded, and calls of us today. In addition to wonderful food, music, and company, all attendees will receive a copy of Mr. Smith's book, How the Word is Passed: Remembering Slavery and How It Shaped America."
Minnesota Orchestra Classical Concerts, Juneteenth: Celebration of Freedom
- When: 7 p.m.
- Where: Orchestra Hall, 1111 Nicollet Mall, Minneapolis
- "Conductor Kedrick Armstrong leads an exhilarating program, including Samuel Coleridge-Taylor's rhythmic The Bamboula, Nkeiru Okoye's stirring Voices Shouting Out and Brittany Green's soulful Testify! Plus, dynamic vocalist Melody Betts sings R&B and soul classics. The evening culminates with the electrifying Concerto for Hammond Organ by Brian Raphael Nabors, who takes the stage as soloist in this work that's a thrilling fusion of gospel, jazz and symphonic sound."
- When: 6:30 to 8 p.m.
- Where: Crooners Supper Club, 6161 Highway 65 NE, Minneapolis
- "This production is a musical celebration that honors Strength, Hope and the ongoing pursuit of Freedom and Equality. It highlights the historic and present struggles for justice by uplifting audiences with messages of resilience and liberation. The show features timeless works from influential artists whose songs have long served as anthems for social change and perseverance. It also pays tribute to icons like Prince and D'Angelo as well as Angie Stone and Bob Marley."
Friday, June 19
Soul of the Southside Juneteenth Festival
- When: 12 to 8 p.m.
- Where: Corner of East Lake St. and Minnehaha Ave., Minneapolis
- "Soul of the Southside is designed as a multi-site, immersive festival experience. While everyone is welcome, this is a space that intentionally centers Black experiences, stories, and culture. We invite guests to join us in honoring that intention with care and respect."
Juneteenth Minnesota — A Family Celebration
- When: 12 to 6 p.m.
- Where: Minnesota State Capitol, 75 Rev Dr Martin Luther King Jr Blvd., St. Paul
- "Live performances, music, food, kids pavilion, wealth-building pavilion, health & wellness resources and more!"
Juneteenth Tours at Fort Snelling
- When: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
- Where: Historic Fort Snelling, 200 Tower Ave., St. Paul
- "Celebrate Juneteenth with a specialty tour highlighting 19th century Black history at Historic Fort Snelling."
- When: 8 a.m. to 12 p.m.
- Where: Blackbird Revolt, 1128 Harmon Pl #202, Minneapolis
- "Join us for Freedom in Motion, a community run, ride, and celebration. We'll begin at Blackbird Revolt and make our way through Minneapolis with multiple route options for all experience levels. Along the way, we'll regroup at the Theodore Wirth Trailhead Building before continuing toward Sharp Signs, where we'll celebrate together."
Wine and Cheese Tasting from African American Vineyards
- When: 2 to 3:30 p.m.
- Where: Corner Coffee Northeast, 2226 Central Ave. NE, Minneapolis
- "Sip and savor unique wines and cheeses from Black-owned vineyards this Juneteenth—cheers to culture and flavor!"
Saturday, June 20
- When: 9 to 11 a.m.
- Where: The Trailhead, 1221 Theodore Wirth Pkwy, Minneapolis
- "Join us for the first-ever Juneteenth Fun Run! All are welcome to participate in the 5K or kids half mile run. Celebrating Juneteenth allows us to recognize history, and build for the future"
Juneteenth Freedom Walk & Living History Event
- When: 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
- Where: Midtown Global Market, 920 E. Lake St., Minneapolis
- "Celebrate Juneteenth at Midtown Global Market. More details coming soon."
Movement Werk: Juneteenth Celebration with Poet Junauda Petrus
- When: 3 to 7 p.m.
- Where: Paradise at the Capri, 2027 West Broadway, Minneapolis
- "Please join us at this Juneteenth celebration led by the Minneapolis Poet Laureate Junauda Petrus entitled Movement Werk. The day will include a dance party with DJ Dandara, poetry readings, community care, and visioning. Artists featured include Junauda Petrus, A.E. Wynter, and youth poets of Black, Bold, & Brilliant."