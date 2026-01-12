Hennepin Co. Attorney's Office has received "substantial" number of tips to evidence portal for ICE shooting

Hennepin County Attorney Mary Moriarty said her office has received a "substantial" number of submissions to the evidence portal her office launched last week after the FBI took over sole authority of the investigation into the shooting death of Renee Nicole Good by a U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement officer.

That decision — made soon after the Minneapolis incident made national headlines — blocks state investigators at the Bureau of Criminal Apprehension from accessing key evidence, like Good's car and other case materials, which has drawn scrutiny from state leaders.

Moriarty and others hope the federal government will reconsider and allow Minnesota authorities into the investigation, but in the meantime, her team and the Minnesota Attorney General's office on Friday announced they would solicit any information from the public in an effort to preserve evidence.

"Our job now is to go through that and see what might be helpful," Moriarity said in an interview on Monday.

She declined to offer a specific number to describe the volume of information her office has received since that announcement, citing an ongoing case.

Last week, Department of Public Safety Commissioner Bob Jacobsen suggested it would be difficult for the state to make a determination about any criminal charges without a robust state investigation, standards the BCA said it cannot meet without access to the evidence the FBI has.

It's why the agency is not moving forward with its own probe, though it is assisting the Hennepin County Attorney's Office with cataloguing any evidence or data it collects through the portal. BCA agents were at the scene on Monday related to that work, a spokesperson said.

"Without any of that [evidence], we would not be able to put together a quality investigation for any prosecutor to be able to make a determination as to whether or not someone should be charged with a crime," Jacobsen told reporters.

Moriarty maintains that assessing whether charges are necessary would not be impossible despite the limitations.

"I'm not at this point willing to say that's a setback. Would I like to have that information? Absolutely. Would I like to have that information in every case we have? Absolutely. Will that make a difference in this case? I don't yet know," she explained.

U.S. Department of Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem rejected the notion that Minnesota has been shut out of the investigation. The FBI declined to comment on the BCA's statement.

"They have not been cut out," Noem said during a news conference on Thursday. "They don't have any jurisdiction in this investigation."

Moriarty is firm that her office does have jurisdiction to review evidence and make a decision about potential charges because the shooting happened in Hennepin County.

The BCA in its initial statement said it expects the FBI's "full investigative file will be shared with the appropriate prosecutorial authorities at both the state and federal levels."

It is unclear what state authorities will be able to see at this time. Moriarty explained that in the past, when the FBI has led investigations, her office has only been able to access "high level" information, according to the agency's protocol, and that she cannot share publicly what she has seen.

"The problem is that without access to the entire file and permission to talk about it, there will never be any transparency on a state level here," Moriarty said.