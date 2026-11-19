More than 1 in every 5 cases landing on prosecutors' desks in Hennepin County are against people under the age of 18.

And a new state law bars prosecuting children under the age of 13. So, what's the answer?

In Talking Points, Esme Murphy spoke with Hennepin County's new top prosecutor about his plan.

Many have seen the images of dozens of car windows smashed in Minneapolis and the images from a shooting outside an Eden Prairie High School football game. According to the Hennepin County Attorney's Office, so far in 2026, more than 2,700 of the cases presented to them, about 21% of all cases, are juveniles.

In January, state Rep. Cedrick Frazier of New Hope will be sworn in as the new Hennepin County attorney. He already plans to go to the legislature to ask for money to deal with juvenile crime.

"We need more tools to intervene when our young people are making poor decisions that could be harmful to themselves or harmful to others," he said. "I've talked about the fact that we closed Hennepin County Home School years ago and we did not have a plan on what we were gonna do and how we were going to put kids in secured facilities to get them the resources they need to get back on track."

The Hennepin County Home School was a locked juvenile facility that could house 150 juvenile offenders. It was closed in 2021 because of declining numbers, but there was never any replacement.

Frazier favors a new plan for multiple smaller community-based facilities.

"Yeah, Ramsey County has a pilot program that they're starting up. They're going to actually at some point have five residential secure facilities, geographically placed around the county for young people," Frazier said. "I would be looking at something similar to that just to make sure that we have another tool that when we have to intervene and remove kids from the community with their homes, that we have a place to put them to get them services they need."

Frazier says another priority is continuing the investigation into the deaths of Renee Good and Alex Pretti.

"I have been debriefed on these cases, looking at what evidence they have received and what they're working on now. And we are still fighting to get some of the evidence from the federal government," he said.

Frazier will be sworn in on Jan. 4, three days before the first anniversary of Renee Good's shooting death.

Watch the extended conversation below.