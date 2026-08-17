Watch live: Minnesota state, county authorities discuss sex trafficking charges
Hennepin County prosecutors and state investigators plan to hold a news conference about sex trafficking charges Monday morning in Minneapolis.
The county attorney's office did not provide details about the case, but said Hennepin County Attorney Mary Moriarty and Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension Superintendent Drew Evans will speak at 10 a.m.
This story will be updated.
How to watch news conference on sex trafficking charges
- What: Hennepin County Attorney's Office, BCA discuss sex trafficking charges
- Date: Monday, Aug. 17, 2026
- Time: 10 a.m.
- Location: Minneapolis
- Online stream: Live on CBS News Minnesota in the player above and on your mobile or streaming device.